Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Fatbtc, Bittrex and Upbit. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 967,921,520 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Allbit, Fatbtc, Coinbe, Bitbns, DDEX, Kucoin, YoBit, Bittrex, GOPAX, Poloniex, DEx.top, Upbit, Binance, LATOKEN and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.