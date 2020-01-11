LTO Network (LTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.54 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One LTO Network token can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $520,528.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,402,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,009,939 tokens. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

