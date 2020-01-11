LUNA Price Tops $0.21 (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002571 BTC on major exchanges including Bitrue, KuCoin, GOPAX and Bittrex. Over the last week, LUNA has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.64 million and $2.69 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01868264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitrue, Coinone, GOPAX and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

