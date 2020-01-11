Maecenas (ART) Market Cap Achieves $1.05 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

