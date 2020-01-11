Manna (MANNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $147,997.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Manna has a market cap of $147,997.00 and $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manna has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,600,630 coins and its circulating supply is 568,877,923 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

