Master Contract Token Price Reaches $0.0005 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $261,386.00 and $60,119.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.01779714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00069463 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

