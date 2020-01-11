Measurable Data Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.45 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Measurable Data Token has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $24.68 and $7.50.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Measurable Data Token alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000213 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Profile

Measurable Data Token (MDT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2015. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 558,975,019 coins. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Measurable Data Token is www.mdt.co.

Measurable Data Token Coin Trading

Measurable Data Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $24.43, $5.60, $7.50, $18.94, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Measurable Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Measurable Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Measurable Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Measurable Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Measurable Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.