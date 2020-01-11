MetaMorph 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,513.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC, BitMart and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $138,466.00 and $17,513.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.06010778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001165 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,291,489 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.