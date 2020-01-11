Metronome 24-Hour Volume Tops $335,344.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00005192 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $335,344.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01868264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,627,969 coins and its circulating supply is 9,865,845 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $5.60, $32.15, $51.55, $24.43, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $7.50 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.