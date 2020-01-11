MINDOL Price Reaches $3.02 on Top Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. MINDOL has a total market cap of $514.56 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00037473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00795985 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001380 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

