Mithril (MITH) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.78 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $575,906.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM, LBank and OKEx. In the last week, Mithril has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007334 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001430 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000434 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bithumb, BitForex, LBank, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, ZB.COM and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.