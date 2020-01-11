Mixin (XIN) Market Capitalization Tops $85.02 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Mixin has a market cap of $85.02 million and $4.91 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $180.72 or 0.02241279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,445 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

