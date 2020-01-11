Moin (MOIN) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Livecoin. In the last week, Moin has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. Moin has a market capitalization of $35,829.00 and approximately $234.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moin

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,887,655 coins. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

