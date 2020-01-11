Monkey Project (MONK) Price Hits $0.0243 on Major Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $214,370.00 and approximately $315.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,804,540 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.