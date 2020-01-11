Nasdacoin Hits Market Cap of $853,378.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $853,378.00 and $328,177.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00057015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,147,174 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

