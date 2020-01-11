Neutron (NTRN) Market Capitalization Achieves $373,780.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Neutron has a market cap of $373,780.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

