Newton Coin Project Trading 14.7% Higher This Week (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $89,971.00 and $3.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, BiteBTC, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,418,690,710 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, TradeOgre and cfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

