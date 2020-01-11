Niobium Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,732.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1,732.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01868264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,227,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

