Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.14

Media coverage about Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Novus Energy earned a media sentiment score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Novus Energy has a one year low of C$75.73 and a one year high of C$94.19.

Novus Energy Company Profile

Novus Energy, Inc (Novus) is a junior oil and gas company. Novus is targeting resource plays, primarily light oil, in the Viking and Cardium. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Novus’s core properties include Viking – Dodsland, and Cardium – Wapiti.

