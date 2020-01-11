Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. 1,279,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 46.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 29.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

