Octoin Coin (OCC) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Octoin Coin has a market capitalization of $3,882.00 and $17,280.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. In the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Octoin Coin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin.

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

