Origo (OGO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.40 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Origo token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Origo has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $597,174.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origo has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.06010778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,575,503 tokens. Origo’s official website is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork.

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

