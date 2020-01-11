Oxycoin (OXY) Reaches Market Cap of $54,634.00

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. In the last week, Oxycoin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Oxycoin has a market cap of $54,634.00 and $6.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037279 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

