PAXEX Hits Market Capitalization of $4,234.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. PAXEX has a market cap of $4,234.00 and $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005612 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000713 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.