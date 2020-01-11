PENG (PENG) Reaches Market Cap of $244,926.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One PENG coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. PENG has a total market capitalization of $244,926.00 and $1,468.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PENG has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,170,830,864 coins and its circulating supply is 6,790,203,576 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.