PRIZM Market Cap Hits $130.15 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003248 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $130.15 million and $507,967.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,075.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.09 or 0.03287674 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004621 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00660801 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002343 BTC.

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

