PUBLYTO Token (PUB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $839.00

PUBLYTO Token (CURRENCY:PUB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One PUBLYTO Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Chaince. During the last seven days, PUBLYTO Token has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. PUBLYTO Token has a total market cap of $229,347.00 and approximately $839.00 worth of PUBLYTO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLYTO Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLYTO Token Profile

PUBLYTO Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,764,594 tokens. PUBLYTO Token’s official message board is medium.com/publyto. The official website for PUBLYTO Token is publyto.com. PUBLYTO Token’s official Twitter account is @publyto.

PUBLYTO Token Token Trading

PUBLYTO Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLYTO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLYTO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLYTO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLYTO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLYTO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.