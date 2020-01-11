Quanta Utility Token Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $172.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.21 or 0.05955830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026771 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001799 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

