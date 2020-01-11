QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuickLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of QUIK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. 124,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,009. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in QuickLogic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,005,247 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the period.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

