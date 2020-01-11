Ravencoin (RVN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.16 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $126.25 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

999 (999) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00049860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,269,800,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, Nanex, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, QBTC, Graviex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

