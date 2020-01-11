Safe Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.41 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00007386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and $127,885.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00801900 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037325 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00208931 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004566 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078803 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001696 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

