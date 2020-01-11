Sakura Bloom Price Down 35.6% Over Last 7 Days (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $637,433.00 and $5,179.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Neraex and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en.

Sakura Bloom Token Trading

Sakura Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

