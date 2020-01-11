Semux Hits Market Capitalization of $949,333.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Semux has a market cap of $949,333.00 and $1,345.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037680 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016325 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003499 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000727 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000131 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,693,365 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.