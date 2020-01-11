StableUSD Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.66 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $10.66 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00012437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 2,864,965 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.