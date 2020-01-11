SteepCoin Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $22,006.00 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005612 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003397 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

