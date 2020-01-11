SuperCoin Price Up 106.4% Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 106.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $70,067.00 and $129.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,117,938 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

