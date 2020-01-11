Swap Price Hits $0.0553 on Top Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Swap has a total market cap of $420,732.00 and approximately $267,796.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. In the last week, Swap has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

