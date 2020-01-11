Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $99,143.00 and approximately $216.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,602,524 tokens. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io.

Swapcoinz Token Trading

Swapcoinz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

