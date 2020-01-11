TEAM (TokenStars) Achieves Market Cap of $165,928.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $165,928.00 and approximately $4,981.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.