Thore Cash Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $35,207.00 and approximately $26,424.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00615139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010057 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

