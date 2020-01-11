ThoreCoin (THR) Price Tops $1,564.97 on Top Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $135.66 million and $154,812.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1,564.97 or 0.19409424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01868264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

