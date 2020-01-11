ThoreNext Market Cap Achieves $131.27 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $131.27 million and approximately $180,625.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for approximately $6.06 or 0.00075198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01868264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

