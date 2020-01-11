TigerCash Market Capitalization Tops $133,395.00 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $133,395.00 and approximately $14.45 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.02237263 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

