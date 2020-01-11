TrustVerse Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 2% against the dollar. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $209,879.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.21 or 0.05955830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026771 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001799 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001161 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,165,728 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

