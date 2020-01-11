Ultimate Secure Cash Trading Down 2.2% This Week (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $162,553.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

