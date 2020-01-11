Unikoin Gold (UKG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Unikoin Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Radar Relay, Upbit and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Unikoin Gold has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Unikoin Gold has a market cap of $1.50 million and $3,741.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unikoin Gold was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,847,371 tokens. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unikoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unikoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

