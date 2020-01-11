Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price

Press coverage about BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) has trended very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BAESF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

