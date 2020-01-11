Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, insider Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $14,410,000.00. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $13,509,000.00.

VIR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 98,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,829. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.55. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

