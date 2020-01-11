Vivid Coin (VIVID) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $50,229.00 and $61.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01868264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,897,523 coins and its circulating supply is 6,684,316 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

