Wavesbet (WBET) Market Cap Achieves $84,222.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $84,222.00 and approximately $30,869.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00024999 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000553 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

